Club América has half and a little more of the ticket to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024after they beat at home 0-4 at New England Revolutionthat is why the return to the Azteca Stadium will be practically a formality and the comeback of the North American team seems very unlikely.
“Let's see if we have learned from past experiences, let's see if in this duel (vs. New England) we can close in a better way than the last duels (vs. Chivas, vs. San Luis)”
– André Jardine.
In this way, the rival of the Águilas in the next round will be Club Pachuca, the team of Guillermo Almada also achieved a wide advantage at home against the Herediano of Costa Rica and in the first leg they were beaten 0-5, so the return in the 'Bella Airosa' will also be pending, which will allow the confrontation between the Mexican clubs to be confirmed.
The current Mexican soccer champion and leader of the 2024 Clausura Tournament would face one of the most complicated rivals. On the last occasion they faced each other in a Liguilla, the Tuzos eliminated the Águilas in the quarterfinals with everything and that They were the favorites for the title.
Similarly, in the current competition they fell to Almada's pupils on Matchday 7 by 2-1 with a double from captain Erick Sánchez.
Before playing chapter two of the Concachampions, those led by André Jardine will face Santos Laguna this Saturday, April 6 at the TSM Corona, at 9:00 p.m. on the corresponding Matchday 14 of the Clausura 2024 Tournament.
