This Friday, January 7, the Clausura 2022 tournament begins for Club América led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari, the azulcrema team will make its presentation on day 1 of the contest visiting the Puebla Club at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
During the current transfer market, the capital team presented five casualties (Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Leonardo Suárez, Renato Ibarra Y Sebastian Cordova) and only incorporated two new elements (Jonathan dos Santos Y Diego Valdes).
So the fans are not very satisfied so far because there has been talk of hiring a central defender, but especially a right winger, because that position has been quite weakened in the last year.
It should be noted that the camotero team would present a full team, while those from Coapa would have three casualties due to being infected with coronavirus and despite the fact that the board did not reveal the names of those involved, it is unofficially said that the affected players are Emanuel Aguilera, Fernando Madrigal Y Federico Viñas.
America Lineup (4-3-3) | Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Salvador Reyes; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez; Álvaro Fidalgo; Mauro Lainez, Henry Martín and Roger Martínez.
