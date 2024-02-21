The interest of a couple of clubs in Major League Soccer for Jonathan Rodriguez have awakened the desire of the Club América footballer to leave the institution according to the journalist from TUDN, Gibran Araigedue to the economic proposal that is attractive for the Uruguayan goalscorer, in addition, the 30-year-old player sees the idea of playing in North America as convenient.
In this way, the azulcrema team wants to convince the player to stay in Coapa and that is why they have been giving him more playing minutes in the 2024 Clausura Tournament and Concachampions. Well, we must remember that one of the reasons why the player wants to go out is to have greater activity and to be considered by Marcelo Bielsa to represent the Uruguayan team in the Copa America 2024.
Since his arrival at Nido in the summer of 2022, the footballer has played 62 games with the club, a total of 3,815 minutes played, achieving 21 goals and six assists.
In a press conference, the Águilas coach spoke about the topic of 'Little head' and his possible departure from the club.
“The issue is always delicate, there are three parties: mine, the club's and the player's, we respect the player a lot, we want Jonathan to stay, he is important for the team, he has decisive moments, he has scored important goals and we will see how it develops”
– André Jardine.
The Brazilian strategist assured that he wants to keep the South American goalscorer in his squad.
“It's in the beginning moments, America wants to keep Jona, I spoke with him, he likes the idea of being here, different from what I read out there, he is very happy, he has an environment where everyone loves him, but a lot goes on in his head.” things, he is a 30-year-old player and, if an important offer comes for him, well, it is three-part, it is not easy,” he said.
