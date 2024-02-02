Unfortunately for Club América, their scorer and captain, Henry Martin He will be absent from the field of play for at least two weeks due to a sprained ankle he suffered in the Matchday 4 match against Necaxa, so André Jardine He will have to make adjustments in the attack for the next matches.
In this way, the Brazilian coach would already have his offense defined for the following Liga MX matches and for the start of the season. Concacaf Champions Cup 2024so considering the absence of the 'Bomb', the azulcrema attack would be integrated with Diego Valdes as a hitch, Jonathan Rodriguez as left winger, Alejandro Zendejas on the right side and Julian Quiñones as a center forward.
Henry Martin would not be taken into account by the coaching staff for at least two games (against Rayados on Matchday 5 of Clausura 2024 and against Real Esteli in the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024).
Considering that his absence is only two weeks, he would only miss two matches, otherwise the 31-year-old attacker could miss all the commitments in the month of February, which in total are seven matches that the Águilas will play, since the most he could be absent would be one month.
In the current competition, the national team has only recorded three games played and a total of 159 minutes, in addition, it has not been able to be present on the scoreboard or provide assists.
