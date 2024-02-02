HENRY MARTÍN WOULD BE OUT FOR UP TO A MONTH! 🚨😳

The América forward suffered a severe sprain to his ankle during the match against Necaxa, so he could be out for between 15 days and up to a month. 🥲

Information of @crh_oficial #LigaMXenFSMX pic.twitter.com/YuHHR6JQ45

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 1, 2024