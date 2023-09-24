With a note of Diego Valdes and the discount Maximiliano AraújoClub América and Toluca FC tied 1-1 on the corresponding matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, so they shared a unit with which the Águilas are installed as sub-leaders of the classification, while the scarlet team is in eighth position .
In this way, we present you the next five matches of the azulcrema team during the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The Águilas return home and will host the university students where they will seek to maintain the positive streak of eight games without losing in the Apertura 2023, since they have not lost since matchday 1 against Bravos.
In an interesting duel, Ave will face Tuzos, who are not going through their best football moment, as the team is going through a gray state, after the multiple departures of important players that gave them the title last year.
Another duel that in theory should be not so complicated for the azulcrema team will be their visit to the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, since the purple team still has not shown notable improvements since its stay in the First Division.
In a friendly match during the FIFA Date in October, the red and white team and those from Coapa will meet again to maintain the pace on the way to the final stretch of the final phase of Apertura 2023.
For the following month, the team André Jardine They will face those from Comarca Lagunera on date 13, it will be a match at the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’ and they will seek to keep the three units to maintain the leadership and/or remain among the best in the tournament.
