America’s new ambassador hastens to begin her duties at the United Nations

The new US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, rushed to assume her duties upon her arrival in New York days before her country’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

During the Senate approval session this month, Thomas-Greenfield stressed the importance of the United States returning to engage with the international body of 193 members to counter China’s efforts to “impose an inclusive agenda.”

China is seeking to increase its influence on the world stage in defiance of traditional American leadership. Former President Donald Trump had retreated from the US role in international organizations within the framework of his “America First” policy.

“We are fully aware of the difficult work that needs to be done … from advancing human rights to reforming the United Nations itself to addressing conflicts around the world, old and new,” Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday.

“We look forward to communicating with our allies and partners to accomplish this,” she told reporters, after presenting her credentials to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

Thomas-Greenfield, 35, is seasoned in US foreign affairs and has worked on four continents, most notably Africa.

It joins counterparts who spent decades in the diplomatic corps from Britain, France, China and Russia, which together with the United States make up the five permanent members of the Security Council.

In March, the United States holds the monthly rotating presidency of the 15-member council.

“I am not running across the ground, but in reality I cross it,” Thomas-Greenfield said.