Enclosed spaces have always been in the sights of experts when it comes to preventing the transmission of the coronavirus. They consider that they are the most dangerous places for contagion to occur and that is why since the beginning of the pandemic they have insisted on the importance of avoiding them and prioritizing the use of open spaces.

This situation looked like it might start to change once the speed is picking up cruising speed, but Even being vaccinated doesn’t change the opinion of one of America’s most reputable virologists. We talk about Anthony Fauci, the main epidemiologist of the North American country, who in an interview in Business Insider, has revealed the places where he still does not go despite having already received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Even being vaccinated, I would not enter a closed and crowded place where masks are not used”Fauci points out in the aforementioned interview. Although it does not reveal specific places, a closed place where masks are not used is none other than restaurants, places where the expert is avoiding going.

Leisure travel can pose a danger to the country

The virologist has also explained that at the moment he does not plan to make any trip and has indicated the reason of your decision. “I really don’t see myself doing them for some time,” he said, because of the “interesting crossroads” the United States is at. Fauci added that despite the fact that in the United States doses are being supplied at a very high rate (up to 3 million vaccines a day have been given), there are still states where new infections are multiplying.

“It is a kind of race between the vaccine and the possibility of another increase,” said Fauci, who has asked Americans to be patient with the return to life that existed before the pandemic, because as soon as there is a misstep, the more likely it will be that there will be a sharp increase in cases.

What he has done since he was vaccinated

Finally, the epidemiologist has said what he has happened to do once he has received the coronavirus vaccine. Fauci always assured that when he met acquaintances he did so while keeping his distance and always outdoors, even in winter despite the extreme cold that the United States registers in this part of the year. “Whenever we met we would do it outside, freezing our bottoms, wearing a mask and having dinner or drinking outside, on my terrace,” he reveals.

However, Since he was vaccinated on December 22, things have changed and now he has meetings with his friends inside: “We feel very comfortable at home without masks and we can have physical contact and things like that,” added an expert who is recovering his normal life only in some aspects. Indoor public spaces are still a red line.