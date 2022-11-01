Maricopa, Arizona’s most populous county and second nationally after Los Angeles, represents the key to winning the state, and eyes on it and its results, especially after the recent elections.

County officials say that everyone is waiting for the result by 8 pm on election day, but they prefer to wait as permitted by law to avoid any confusion.

On the importance of the boycott in the elections, Maricopa Joint Election Director Scott Jarrett said: “We are a district the size of seven states and we have about two and a half million voters, so it takes some time to announce the result, especially for the votes we get on Election Day, because we are counting automatically and manually. Under the supervision of independent and bipartisan delegates to obtain an accurate result.”

intense preparations

Preparations are in full swing at the county election center, which expects a lower voter turnout, not because of their lack of confidence, but because turnout in the midterm elections is usually lower than the presidential one.

And soon everyone will begin to receive hundreds of thousands of votes that chose the mail as their way, despite questioning it in this particular state after the Democrats won it in the last elections.

The center receives several daily rounds of individuals, parties, associations and independents, to see the details after voting.

Here, officials are trying to explain some of the fallacies that some local and national media are buzzing about about election theft, and confirm that their systems are effective and safe for the state’s voters.

The issue of election fraud still reverberates in Arizona, a chapter officials want to end as the midterm elections approach, especially since most voters rely on voting by mail, whose transparency some have questioned.