The eagles of america They have already forgotten the resounding failure suffered in the previous tournament, where they were exhibited by Toluca in the semifinals. Now, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz have turned the page and will seek to be one of the serious candidates for the title.
The Azulcremas debut next year in the Clausura 2023 when they receive a visit from some hurt Gallos Blancos from Querétaro on the field of the Azteca Stadium. After that game the commitments will not be easy, since they enter Nemesio Díez to face Toluca and on date 3 they receive Puebla.
It should be noted that, so far, there have been no official registrations for the following semester, although there is interest in players like Fernando Gorriarán and Israel Reyes. The latter is the one who is almost tied up, so only the last details are being refined to close his transfer.
The classics
The first Clásico will arrive on Saturday, March 18, when they enter the Akron field to measure forces against Chivas. On matchday 15 they will measure forces against the Cruz Azul Machine; and a day later, they receive the Pumas.
Cruz Azul games for Clausura 2023
J1 – America vs Querétaro – January 7
J2 – Toluca vs America – January 14
J3 – America vs Puebla – January 21
J4 – America vs Mazatlan – January 28
J5 – Santos vs America – February 4
J6 – America vs Necaxa – February 11
J7 – San Luis vs America – February 14
J8 – America vs Tijuana – February 19
J9 – Atlas vs America – February 25
J10 – America vs Pachuca – March 4
J11 – Tigres vs America – March 11
J12 – Chivas vs America – March 18
J13 – America vs Leon – April 1
J14 – America vs Monterrey – April 8
J15 – Cruz Azul vs America – April 15
J16 – America vs Pumas – April 22
J17 – FC Juárez vs América – April 28
