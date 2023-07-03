The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 46 points last month, the lowest reading since May 2020, down from 46.9 in May.

This is the eighth consecutive month that the PMI has remained below the 50 threshold, indicating manufacturing contraction for the longest period since the Great Recession.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise to 47 points.

Government data last week showed that manufacturing industries, which account for 11.1 percent of the US economy, contracted at an annual rate of 5.3 percent in the first quarter.

However, there are still some strengths with strong demand for commodities such as transportation equipment and machinery as well as electrical equipment, appliances and spare parts.

Manufacturing industries have been suffering from the Federal Reserve’s 500 basis point interest rate hike since March 2022, when the US central bank embarked on its strongest monetary tightening campaign in more than 40 years.

Spending shifts from goods to services, which consumers usually buy on credit. Companies are also carefully managing inventories in anticipation of weak demand.