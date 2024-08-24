The Premier League, the top division of English soccer, has been fertile ground for U.S. investors over the past two decades. With nearly half of the 20 clubs under U.S. control at the start of the season and interest peaking two years ago when a group led by billionaire Todd Boehly bought Chelsea, English soccer now appears to be losing its appeal, according to seven people involved in buying and selling clubs.

Interest, according to some of those familiar with the market, has waned especially because of the struggles of Chelsea, which, despite spending more than £1 billion (1.179 billion euros) on players, finished sixth last season. The sources, a mix of advisers and investors in the U.S. and U.K., said financial losses and little progress in limiting spending caps on squads have put off American investors in what is often seen as the world’s most popular league. There is also the risk of failing to qualify for lucrative European competitions or, worse, being relegated to the second tier. Meanwhile, investing in sports in the U.S. is becoming more attractive, said the sources, who did not ask to remain anonymous so they could speak freely.

“There is no cost control and you have irrational competitors like Boehly who distort the market,” said Roger Mitchell, who runs the Albachiara Group, a consultancy focused on the value of investment in sports. The Premier League has a “great product, but it is not a business,” he added. The Chelsea owner responded that there is “nothing irrational” about his club’s approach, which he describes as a roadmap of “laying the foundations for the long term, establishing a great leadership team and responding to the environment.” He also noted that the brand power of big clubs like Chelsea cannot be replicated, giving them the potential to grow globally.

Historic clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool have also fallen into American hands as investors flocked to England. And not just the biggest teams. In total, more than 30, starting with Carlisle United in English soccer’s fourth tier, are owned by American entities. But the fervor has definitely waned. Premier League teams such as Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton and West Ham have been trying to sell minority stakes for months, without success so far. Sheffield United, which Bloomberg reported was up for sale a year ago, is still looking for a new owner. Everton has been for sale since at least January 2023.

Adam Sommerfeld of Certus Capital, who advises high-net-worth individuals on sports investments, says many of these assets have been over-traded and over-valued. This is driving more clients towards women’s teams and niche sports such as padel tennis. The NFL, the American football league, is also expected to allow private equity in soon. “The American investors we deal with like to be presented with a unique opportunity,” said Sommerfeld. They want the “possibility of making a short-term impact with a similar-sized investment.” A representative of a large American sports fund said the Premier League has become so competitive that it is difficult to contain costs. There are also signs of less competition for broadcast rights, which has led to a stalemate in some recent broadcaster deals.

An executive at a US sports group said he believed most Premier League clubs would continue to lose money unless they got lucky with player sales. It was hard to imagine strict restrictions on player spending, such as a rigid salary cap, being imposed, he said. Collectively, Premier League revenues, boosted by high stadium attendances and the most lucrative television deals among European leagues, have risen to almost €8.261 billion a year.

However, the most recent set of accounts filed showed that only four of the 20 teams made an operating profit in the 2022/23 season. Among those losing money are Fulham FC, controlled by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn, and Aston Villa, co-owned by American billionaire and private equity investor Wes Edens. At Chelsea, the pre-tax loss was about €248m over the last two seasons combined.

The league has become an “arms race,” said Peter Grieve, a former Goldman Sachs banker who runs a firm that seeks to invest in football clubs. “You have to give clubs the opportunity to make money to sustain themselves.” A new set of spending regulations is being tested this season, and Richard Masters, the Premier League’s new chief executive, hopes to move the competition toward a more profitable future. At a recent news conference he said the “ideal state” would be to have a model that fosters competition but also sustainable finances.

To be sure, some American sports funds still value the league as an attractive investment. Ares Management sees the appeal of historic clubs, loyal fan bases and a growing demand for sports content, said Mark Affolter, a partner and co-head of its sports, media and entertainment strategy. “We believe in the long-term value and growth potential of the English Premier League,” added Affolter, whose firm backs Crystal Palace through Eagle Football and is also a lender to Chelsea, Bloomberg reported last year.

But in the short term, sales are proving more difficult. Earlier this month, American sports investor Marc Lasry bought a share of newly promoted Ipswich Town together with English musician Ed Sheeran. Before that, the last team to attract an outside investor was in December, when investment firm Atairos bought a stake in V Sports, a joint venture of the owners of Aston Villa.

Exchange rates have also dampened interest, according to Christina Philippou, a professor of accounting, economics and finance at the University of Portsmouth. The dollar has lost ground against the pound since nearly reaching parity in 2022. “A few years ago, valuations were more favorable for U.S. investors,” Philippou said. “But people are expecting high prices, and fewer and fewer investors are willing to pay for an asset that is progressively more loss-making.”

Boehly and Clearlake Capital Group, a California-based private equity firm, acquired Chelsea in a deal worth €5 billion in 2022. It had been one of the world’s top clubs for years as Russian billionaire and former owner Roman Abramovich spent lavishly on players. The year before Abramovich was forced to sell because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the Champions League, the pinnacle of European club football.

But City have continued to distance themselves as the team to beat, while serving as another example of the league’s flawed model. The club was a second-stringer until it was taken over in 2008 by a company belonging to the United Arab Emirates’ deputy prime minister, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. That vast fortune unleashed a spending spree that quickly transformed City. They have won six of the last seven Premier League titles. But the latest came as the club is under investigation for more than 100 breaches of financial rules stretching back more than a decade. City deny any wrongdoing.

