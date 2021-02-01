NAccording to the latest statistics, there are four gun stores for every McDonald’s fast food restaurant in the United States – and more than two for every supermarket. If that seems fantastic to you, you can delve deeper into these astonishing numbers. According to a global study of privately owned firearms conducted with the help of the Australian government, every individual American citizen – not counting the police and military, while infants, toddlers, schoolchildren, and those in need of care – own 1.2 firearms. (Serbia has a third of it, Germany a sixth.) Makes a total of almost four hundred million pieces circulating in the entire population of the country. Many Germans have one gun shop of course never entered, neither physically nor mentally. It is this second aspect that changed radically when Roger first told me about his weapons.

Roger – his real name is different – is an American psychotherapist over fifty, a low-voice intellectual and social commitment that he only talks about when asked. When we met more than three decades ago, he deciphered Walter Benjamin in the original and was interested in Mahler’s symphonies. Buddhism, animal welfare and psychotherapy were added later. Roger took his time choosing a civil profession. For years, it seemed, it was enough for him to read books and think about the world. Then he found his way. At some point he had his own therapeutic practice and treated children from vulnerable backgrounds. Even later, when he traveled all over the country to give lectures, he kept his fee rates low. Roger always felt life – his own and that of others – to be at risk.