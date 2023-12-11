Sunday, December 10, 2023; University 'Volcano' field. Tigers and Cougars They faced each other for the second leg of the semifinals for the Apertura 2023 tournament. Those from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León arrived with a 1-0 advantage, after beating the Unamitas in the first leg, played in the University Olympic stadium.
Jesús Molina's injury in the first half, causing him to leave the field crying, the field in which he made his debut in the First Division, added to the missed penalty by the visiting team, made Robert Dante Siboldi's men think that they would have a simple night But not.
Pumas scored 1-0 minutes after the missed charge, putting Tigres just one goal away from elimination. However, former Unamite Juan Pablo Vigón scored 1-1 (2-1 on aggregate score), which sealed the key in favor of those from San Nicolás.
Tigres' rival in the final? The Eagles of America. They arrive with the soccer duty of raising the fourteenth star, after almost four years without even reaching the final for the Mexican championship. The last time they did it was in the Apertura 2023 tournament, when Rayados del Monterrey beat them in a penalty shootout, on the Azteca stadium field.
To the match, the azulcremas arrive with a clear advantage over the Tigres de la UANL. Since, the last time that those from San Nicolás beat the capital's team, it was in November 2019, in the quarterfinals of the Apertura tournament that same year, where, in addition, it was América who advanced to the final thanks to the score. global.
