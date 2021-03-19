D.he US government would like to increase the deterrence of migrants from immigrating to the United States. The message is not: “Don’t come now,” but: “Don’t come this way, never,” said Roberta Jacobson, White House coordinator for the southern American border, in an interview with Reuters on Thursday. “The only way to get to the United States is through legal channels.”

Jacobson stressed that it is United States policy to expel illegally entering migrants, with the exception of unaccompanied children. “We will be more aggressive and agile to get our message across.” Social media, radio and non-governmental organizations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras will also be used for this.

Humanitarian crisis on the border

The government is grappling with a growing humanitarian crisis on the southern border. Biden’s promise to end former President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policies is being tested by the surge in migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America. The American authorities are also struggling to accommodate the growing number of unaccompanied children. Many of them have been stuck in prison-like border stations for days.

Despite the sharper tone in immigration policy, the House of Representatives passed two bills on Thursday. They could pave the way for citizenship for underage immigrants nicknamed “Dreamer” as well as farm workers. Both groups of immigrants are currently living illegally in the United States.

Biden urges a hurry

“We can’t wait any longer,” President Biden wrote on Twitter. “I call on Congress to come together to find long-term solutions for our entire immigration system, so that we can create a safe, orderly and humane immigration system and address the root causes of migration.” The draft laws are now going into the deeply divided Senate.