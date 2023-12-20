Looking ahead to the Clausura 2024 tournament, it seems that Club América will make some modifications. Some players like Richard Sánchez and Jonathan Rodríguez could leave the institution because they are looking to have more minutes. Other elements such as Álvaro Fidalgo and Sebastián Cáceres would be on the radar of European soccer clubs and their departure would be feasible in the winter.
This is what the current Liga MX champion would look like facing Clausura 2024 with its possible ups and downs:
The Mexican goalkeeper aims to continue being the starter for the next tournament. Malagón took advantage of his opportunity and grew as a footballer over the last year. He looks more confident and consolidated.
The right-back has had ups and downs since his arrival at the club. Injuries have prevented him from establishing himself in the Eagles. After the departure of Miguel Layún, everything indicates that he will be master and owner of this position.
The defender who emerged from the basic forces of America had good performances when required. After the almost certain departure of Sebastián Cáceres, Juárez will have more opportunities to earn the position.
One of Club América's priorities in the transfer market must be the hiring of Igor Lichnovsky. In an unexpected way, the Chilean center back, whose letter belongs to Tigres, had a great performance with the Águilas and played a vital role in achieving the long-awaited title.
Although Luis Fuentes has played a great role, America needs a left back to compete. The board has surveyed players like Omar Campos, but their favorite option is Gerardo Arteaga, a Genk player.
Everything indicates that both Álvaro Fidalgo and Richard Sánchez could leave the institution in the winter market. América would be interested in hiring Erick Aguirre, who currently plays for Monterrey. He can play both as a winger on both sides and as a central midfielder.
The Mexican midfielder is living his second wind as a professional footballer. 'Jona' reinvented himself during the last semester and played an important role in winning the 14th.
The Mexican-American winger demonstrated during 2023 that he is one of the best in his position. Although Leo Suárez arrived to compete for the position, he ended up being the starter.
The Chilean midfielder has shown that the team is one without him and another with him. Valdés is the perfect link between the midfield and the attack. He recently renewed his contract and is not expected to leave Coapa anytime soon.
The Colombian winger had an immediate impact in America. Quiñones had a great semester with the Águilas and was a vital piece in achieving the Apertura 2023 tournament title.
The Yucatecan forward has had a perfect 2023. He will continue to be the starter for Club América as long as injuries prevent him. Martín is in his best moment as a professional.
