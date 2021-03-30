D.he head of the American health authority CDC Rochelle Walensky has expressed concern at the rising number of infections in the United States and has warned of a fourth wave. During a corona briefing at the White House on Monday, Walensky said there was so much to look forward to and so much reason to hope. “But at the moment I’m scared,” said the CDC boss. “I’m going to put my manuscript aside and tell you about the feeling I currently have.”

She knows what it is like to stand by a patient’s bed as a doctor and be the last person to touch someone because the relatives cannot be there. Therefore, ask the population, “not necessarily as CDC director, but as wife, mother and daughter, to hold out a little longer”. She also compared the situation in America with the course of the pandemic in Europe, where countries like Germany, Italy and France have seen a worrying increase in the number of infections in recent weeks. “We are not powerless. We can change the course of the pandemic, ”said Walensky. To do this, however, the population must adhere to the prevention strategy while the American vaccination campaign progresses.

American President Joe Biden also called on Americans to continue wearing masks – and he appealed to governors and local leaders to maintain or reintroduce the mask requirement. “Please, this is not about politics,” he said to her. “Reinstate the commandment after you’ve dropped it.” When asked by a reporter whether states should reverse their opening steps, Biden said yes.

Meanwhile, the United States is increasing the pace of corona vaccinations: The majority of all adult Americans should be eligible to vaccinate in three weeks. By April 19, 90 percent of adults should be eligible for a vaccination, said Biden on Monday in the White House. People should not have to travel long distances to get the vaccination: for 90 percent, a place to vaccinate will be within five miles (eight kilometers) by the deadline, promised Biden. This should be made possible by injecting vaccines in almost 40,000 pharmacies in the country and building further mass vaccination centers from the ground up.

The United States has a population of around 330 million. In absolute numbers, the country is hardest hit by the corona pandemic worldwide: More than 30 million infections with Sars-CoV-2 have been detected. Around 550,000 people have died in connection with corona infection in the United States so far. Before taking office on January 20, Biden had promised that at least 100 million vaccinations would be given in his first 100 days in office. The goal was achieved after just under 60 days in office. In the meantime, Biden has doubled his original goal: By the end of his first 100 days as president, at the end of April, a total of 200 million vaccinations are to be administered.

The vaccinations are advancing at a rapid pace. Last Saturday alone, around 3.5 million doses of vaccine had been injected within a day in the United States, according to the White House. That was a record. For several days in a row, the value of the administered vaccine doses exceeded three million. According to the US health authority CDC, almost 29 percent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose, and almost 16 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated.

In the state of New York, for example, all citizens over 30 years of age can be vaccinated with one of the three available drugs from this Tuesday, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. A week later, all New Yorkers aged 16 and over are already on it – this is currently the minimum age for the vaccine.

For a new study, the CDC took a closer look at the vaccines from Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna. The study confirmed their effectiveness against infections without symptoms. “The results showed that after the second vaccine dose, the risk of infection was reduced by 90 percent two or more weeks after vaccination,” the agency said on Monday. Infections without symptoms were also recorded, which made up a “small proportion” of around ten percent of all positive tests. It is hoped that vaccinated people will in most cases no longer be able to infect others and that chains of infection can be broken.