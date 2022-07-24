Club América lost 2-0 at the border against Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles. The team of Ferdinand Ortiz He came from a great victory at home against Toluca, but it seems that the recent activity in the United States was unfavorable for his concentration and performance in the Apertura 2022.
Well, in this last game of day 4 they did not give a match up to the great squad they have, in addition, they fell to the Tijuana team that came from being in the basement with only one point and two straight defeats.
At first it was not expected that the commitments in California and Houston in this last week would influence the performance of the Coapa team, but it seems that it did, despite the fact that the starters did not have much activity, due to the rotation of several of the players in the squad, especially from the quarry.
After the two defeats in the United States against Chelsea and Manchester City, both by 2-1, the Eagles fell again, but this time in an official match corresponding to date 4 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, which left them with four units, product of a win, a draw and two losses.
Obviously these results are not to be alarmed, although it should be noted that a heavy end of the month is coming for the team, because this Tuesday, July 26, they return to the United States to face Real Madrid, later on Sunday, July 31, they will play date 5 against Leon in Guanajuato.
But as if that were not enough, they will start the month of August quite busy, because on Thursday, August 4, they will face Los Angeles F.C. on the League Cupagain in the United States and only two days later, on August 6, they will face the Ciudad Juárez Braves at home.
In this way, the team from the capital will play four more games in the next two weeks between friendly duels in the United States and days 5 and 6 of the 2022 Opening.
