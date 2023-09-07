The weakest area in America and by far is the defense. In general, all areas of it, however, it is a fact that there are marked drops in level, injuries and even a bad attitude from some of the defenders of the Coapa nest box. The center of the lower zone of André Jardine is the weak point of the team of the country’s capital, this being a problem that has afflicted since the cycles of Herrera, Solari and Fernando Ortíz and that to date has not found a solution.
Since his arrival at the team, Jardine asked the board to sign a center-back as a key signing. However, little weight was given to his request, until now that it is evident that the team aspires little with the defenders in the squad. That being the case and after a shower of discards, the Coapa team moves formally for the possible signing of Junior Alonso before the market closes the following week.
Those of Coapa offer Russia’s Krasnodar a loan offer for one year that includes a purchase option that could be in accordance with its market value. That is, a price between six and eight million dollars. For his part, the position of the Guarani selected from his country is clear, he has intentions and wishes to sign with the eagles. Those from Coapa will not move for any other objective, Alonso is the desired signing and they will fight for him until the transfer window closes.
#Americas #offer #signing #Junior #Alonso
