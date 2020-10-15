Recently, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump have returned from the hospital after recovering from a corona infection. On the other hand, Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that her 14-year-old son Baron was also found to be Kovid-19 positive. Although his report first came negative.

Sentimental letter shared on social media

Please tell that on October 1, President Trump and his wife Melania Corona were found infected. After this, Melania shared a letter on social media. In this letter, she writes, ‘It was natural that immediately after I found myself corona positive, I immediately got worried about my son’. However, after the test, his report came negative then I was relieved. But she was also thinking about the coming days. The First Lady wrote in her sentimental letter that, ‘My fear was proved true when she was again tested for corona and her report came back positive this time. She writes that Baron is a courageous boy, he has no symptoms of corona Did not appear.

Son’s report kept confidential

Melania says that even in this difficult time, all three of us were very happy because this was the time when we all could take care of each other. Not only this, we also spent a lot of time with each other during this period ‘. She says that after this, her son’s report came negative. However, the First Lady kept her son’s report confidential. At the same time, Melania did not explain why she had not made the Baron’s positive report public before.

