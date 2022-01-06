An injury took away Agustín Marchesín’s ownership at Porto, the Argentine goalkeeper has been notified in recent hours by the dragons coaching staff that he does not have him as part of the star team, which is why the former goalkeeper of the Eagles of America will leave on loan to Flamengo in order to add minutes for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Knowing that the goalkeeper would leave Porto, the fans of America expressed their desire through social networks to take the Argentine to the nest of Coapa, very despite the presence of Guillermo Ochoa, they have even left on the table the possibility of collecting money and bringing back one of the great idols of the contemporary era of the eagles.
To this day, there is no real option to sign Marchesín back, however the fans have expressed their desire to reinforce the goal again with the former Santos, also remembering that Guillermo Ochoa’s contract with the club ends this 2022 and at the moment there are no close positions for a renewal.
