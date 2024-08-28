🚨🦅 EXCL. Club América attempted to sign Heriberto Jurado on the last day of registrations.

I’m looking for the Emilio Lara + money operation, but time was against me.

In addition, Lara arranged with the⚡️ for his transfer.

DETAILS. @365scoresMX https://t.co/p64HOqTUw1

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 28, 2024