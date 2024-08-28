The internal records, that is, movements within the local market in the Liga MX closed yesterday, and it was the case that, at the close of the same, more than one club in the country made panic movements. América was involved in one of them, those from Coapa approved the transfer of Emilio Lara to Necaxa, however, on the fly the team from the capital of the country sought to obtain some player from the ‘rayos’ in exchange, something that was not approved by those from Aguascalientes.
Fernando Esquivel reports that once the loan with an option to buy Lara from Necaxa was signed, the América board of directors proposed a change in the move, handing over Emilio’s own letter plus a few million euros in exchange for the signing of Heriberto Jurado, one of the most promising young players in all of Mexico who has been the object of desire of the current Liga MX champion for several years, however, the ‘rays’ declined said change.
At the time, Necaxa was open to negotiating the sale of Jurado and América did not go any further than the sounding, being the case, the red-and-white club understood that they would not be able to give their jewel an exit this summer, so they took him into account as a key piece within the squad, now that the eagles have finally decided to bet on the signing of Heriberto, the three-time Liga MX champion team declined the transfer since they could not find a replacement within the market.
#Américas #failed #signing #attempt #market #closing
Leave a Reply