The US Commerce Department said Thursday that the trade deficit fell 6.2 percent to $79.6 billion.

Exports of goods and services rose 1.7 percent to an all-time high of $260.8 billion in June, while imports fell 0.3 percent to $340.4 billion.

Trade was the only bright spot in the US economy in the second quarter, adding 1.43 percentage points to GDP after being a drag for seven consecutive quarters.

The US economy contracted by 0.9 percent on an annual basis in the April-June quarter.