D.he former American President Donald Trump intends to remain intensively involved in the Republican Party in the future. Trump had a “very good and warm” meeting with the Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, his team announced on Thursday. At the meeting in Florida, both had discussed the goal of regaining a majority in the chamber for the Republicans in the 2022 congressional election. At the moment, the Democrats have the say in the House of Representatives and Senate – albeit with only a very narrow majority.

Popularity “never as great as it is today”

“The popularity of President Trump has never been as great as it is today,” said a statement from his own team. His support for Republican candidates has more weight “than perhaps any support ever before”.

The meeting makes clear the great influence that Trump has on the Republican Party even after his election. Various party colleagues have turned their backs on Trump in recent months because they no longer wanted to support his bitter resistance to the election defeat. Above all, however, after the storming of the Capitol in Washington by violent Trump supporters in early January, many Republicans – including influential – publicly broke with Trump. Other party colleagues, however, consistently stick to him – presumably also with a view to Trump’s still large following.

Sections of the grassroots and party became increasingly radicalized in the Trump years. Symbolic for this is the new MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, standing far to the right.

Proximity to the conspiracy movement “QAnon”

The politician close to the conspiracy movement “QAnon” was at the center of a new polemic on Thursday: A Democratic MP called for the 46-year-olds to be expelled from the House of Representatives after the CNN news broadcaster published earlier statements by Greene in which she was executing democratic politicians seemed to support.

Greene once described the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, as a traitor: “Treason is a crime that carries the death penalty. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason. “

Greene, along with several other Republicans, has also caused a stir by wanting to carry a gun in the parliament building. Pelosi warned on Thursday that “the enemy is in the House of Representatives”: “We have members of Congress who want to bring their firearms into the meeting room and the other members have threatened violence.”

The meeting of Trump and McCarthy took place on Thursday in Trump’s club resort Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. The ex-president withdrew there after saying goodbye to the White House last week.