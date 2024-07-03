🚨💣🦅 EXCLUSIVE @365scoresMX : AMERICA IS LOOKING FOR MAURO JUNIOR

Club América would look to Mauro Júnior as their next “European bomb”, who would be a “Jardine request” thanks to his technique and versatility.

The Eagles prepare a $7 million offer.

DETAILS.https://t.co/nZndFGR3PQ pic.twitter.com/ohaMknAyU2

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) July 2, 2024