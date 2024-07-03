With information revealed by 365scores Mexico and Fernando Esquivelthe technical director of Club América would have requested the signing of a footballer from the Old Continent to reinforce mainly the sides and wingers, so the board would have set its sights on the Brazilian Mauro Junior of the PSV Eindhoven.
The 25-year-old is a versatile left-hander with great technique and is already known by the strategist, so the Eagles have initiated contacts and there is talk that he would be preparing an offer of 7 million dollars.
It is worth mentioning that the player has a contract with the club until the summer of next year, so it is a good time for the whole team. Eredivisie to make a profit from it.
The Brazilian was trained in the youth teams of PSV Eindhoven and between 2019 and 2020 he was on loan to Heracles, in the summer of 2020 he returned to his club of origin and since then he has played 125 games with the team, where he has scored eight goals and given 14 assists.
It is worth mentioning that the footballer is a widely multi-functional element, since he practically plays in all positions on the field, playing as a full-back and winger on both wings, as well as defensive midfielder and center forward, but the positions where he has played the most are playmaker, winger and full-back, so he would be a wild card for the coaching staff.
The Brazilian coach knows him from his time with the Brazilian Olympic team for Tokyo 2020. The player participated in multiple friendlies, as well as in the qualifying round for the Olympic event, however, he did not end up being part of the group that won the gold medal in 2021, but even so, the coach knows the quality and versatility that the player can offer, as he has increased his level in recent years.
