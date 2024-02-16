America's elections.. Who is responsible?
As the American elections approach, the campaigns become more fierce, the skirmishes expand, and the mutual accusations become more heated… between the candidates, each of whom seeks to weaken the other and to win the votes of American voters, in order to reach the presidency of the White House.
The trial of former President Donald Trump, who appeared before the American judiciary at the beginning of last April, was brought back to trial, where he was charged with 35 charges. Recently, the story of the trial returned once again to the fore, and this time strongly, as it had widespread repercussions inside and outside the United States, and the media was covered with it in an intense and remarkable manner. Trump himself may have benefited from it to polish his image and shed light on his person again, as he appeared to be the strongest candidate. After he lost in the 2020 elections.
He appeared again through the media aura that surrounded his trial, especially after his social media accounts were canceled and he was prevented from using them, which made him announce his own platform that he has not yet succeeded in launching.
But Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential elections led to splits within the Republican Party, and a rift in the American street that clearly damaged the image of the American state itself. The “Democratic” administration also benefited from this whirlwind to burnish its reputation, as it tried to convey to public opinion the message that no one is above the provisions of the law and the authority of the judiciary.. But did all American citizens receive and accept this message?
There is no doubt that America's image has been somewhat shaken in the minds of some due to internal conflicts, and also due to some external positions and decisions, especially after its sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, without prior warning…which revealed a degree of confusion in decision-making. .
Before that, the United States had been involved in the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the overthrow of its regime and the dissolution of its army and the rest of its institutions, and the resulting rupture, disintegration and chaos made the country a hotbed of terrorism. The infrastructure was destroyed, illiteracy spread, poverty grew, sectarianism became entrenched, and the country’s national identity was shattered. Its demographic composition was disturbed…which made it an arena for partisan, sectarian, tribal, racial and ethnic conflicts. Armed sectarian militias arose and strengthened before turning against America (its former ally)!
Of course, the American judiciary, which is independent, fair and impartial, has not yet opened any investigation into the suffering and losses that Iraq and the Iraqis were subjected to as a result of the war, and what other countries were exposed to as a result of that war and its repercussions, especially with regard to the spread of the phenomenon of blind terrorism and the unrest that toppled several governments and transformed To civil wars, the wounds of some of which have not healed to this day, and because of which people have become in their worst political, economic, social and humanitarian situations… according to the description of the “Republican” candidate and former President Donald Trump himself.
Everyone knows that this happened as a result of the policy of “creative chaos,” and the wars, conflicts, and chaos associated with it that contributed to fueling terrorism and its spread, and in making several countries hotbeds of armed conflicts and political and sectarian differences whose fires never go out! Who is responsible for those conflicts that burned homelands and made them among the most turbulent, least secure and stable countries?
Should we not ask now about the real perpetrators of these misfortunes and tragedies? In the United States, there is an independent and fair judiciary, true democracy, and solid human values. Therefore, America must also pay attention to some other important internal and external issues, before it gets busy theorizing about human rights, and accuses other countries in issues related to respecting human rights, its immunity, and its protection from wars and poverty. And famine!
*Saudi writer
