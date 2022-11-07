Several numbers were available that give a glimpse of the importance of these elections, in which Americans choose all 435 members of the House of Representatives, about a third of the 100 members of the Senate, and governors of 36 states out of 50
The US news website Politico listed a number of facts about the elections:
- More than 39 million Americans voted in the midterm elections in what is known as the “early election”, as of Saturday evening, while the American network “NBC News” reported that the number exceeded 40 million by Sunday morning.
- The midterm elections that took place in 2018 witnessed 39 million votes, and were considered the highest percentage in modern American history, and this means that the current elections are unprecedented in terms of voting.
- Campaign spending reached $16.7 billion on federal and local elections in the United States
The largest spending was on federal and political positions, at $8.9 billion.
- 6 races for seats in the US Senate have changed little, after they were inclined in favor of the Republicans, and included seats in states:
Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and New Hampshire
- States where numbers of Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates appear nearly equal are: Arizona, Oregon, Kansas, Wisconsin and Nevada.
- 28 Republicans are expected to return to the US House of Representatives, knowing that they need only 5 members to gain a majority in the House.
#Americas #elections.. #Close #approval #ratings #billions #dollars #propaganda #campaigns
Leave a Reply