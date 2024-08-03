

Paris (AFP)

The American “Dream Team” achieved a “perfect score” in the group stage of the basketball competition at the Olympic Games in Paris, when it defeated Puerto Rico 104-83, in the third and final round of Group 3 competitions.

In the first match, the US team continued its great start, towards winning the fifth consecutive gold, and the seventeenth in its twentieth participation, when it added Puerto Rico to its list of victims.

This is the third match that the Dream Team has finished by scoring more than 100 points, after defeating Serbia 110-84 and South Sudan 103-86.

The United States owes its victory to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, the best scorer in the match with 26 points, Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid added 15 points, Phoenix Suns top scorer Kevin Durant 11 points, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis each had 10 points, with eight assists for James and 10 rebounds for Tatum.

In contrast, New Orleans Pelicans player Jose Alvarado was the best player for the losing team with 18 points.

Puerto Rico entered the match strongly and won the first quarter in its favor by four points (29-25), but the United States quickly regained its advantage and responded strongly in the second quarter by 23 points (39-16) and ended the first half in its favor by 19 points (64-45).

The United States continued its superiority in the third quarter and won it by nine points (23-14), before Puerto Rico came back in the last quarter (24-17) without avoiding its third consecutive loss and thus exiting empty-handed.

