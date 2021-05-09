The best argument for President Joe Biden’s proposal to invest heavily in America and its people echoes Roosevelt’s explanation of the New Deal. Roosevelt stated in 1943: “In 1932 there was a severe patient named the United States of America. He was suffering from a serious internal disorder and they sent him to a doctor. ”

And let’s call Dr. Joe Biden. Our vision should be clear about the tremendous strengths of the United States – its technology, universities, and entrepreneurial spirit – and about its central weakness, which is that for half a century we have invested less in our people than in other countries. In 1970, the United States was the world leader in high school and university enrollment, with a high average life expectancy and a solid middle class. This was achieved in part thanks to Roosevelt. The New Deal was not perfect and many Americans and Native Americans did not benefit from it, but it did transform.

And here in my home town, Yamahle, Oregon, the New Deal represented an engine of opportunity. Few farmers had generators, but Roosevelt’s electrification of the countryside brought nearly everyone online and production boomed. And the job programs maintained the social fabric and created paths that I enjoy walking on each year. The Veterans’ Bill of Rights gives families opportunities in education and home ownership.

And the Public Works Administration under Roosevelt provided $ 27,415 in 1935 – equivalent to $ 530,000 at today’s prices – to build a high school in Yamhal. This provided jobs for 90 people who were on the benefit lists, and set up the school where I learned and is still in existence today. In short, the New Deal invested in the potential and productivity of my small town, and in much of the country. The returns were exceptional.

These kinds of investments in physical infrastructure, such as interstate highways, and in human capital such as state universities and colleges, have continued under both “Democratic” and “Republican” presidents. And it made America a stronger and better nation. But starting in the 1970s, America took the wrong course. We have slowed new investments in health and education. We destroyed trade unions, embraced inequality and hurt the working class. The average weekly wage for production workers in America in December 2020 was $ 860, which is actually lower compared to the $ 902, at today’s dollar prices, that the worker was paid in December 1972.

What does this mean in a humanitarian context? I wrote about a quarter of the people who were on the old School Bus No. 6 dying from drugs, alcohol, or suicide – the so-called deaths of despair. This number has to be updated, because the total has risen to almost a third. And we have dedicated large sums of taxpayer dollars to jail my friends and their children. Biden proposes something more human and effective by investing in children, families and infrastructure, echoing the Roosevelt initiatives.

The most important thread in the fabric of Biden’s program is his plan to use child allowances to cut poverty in America’s children in half. Biden’s fundamental misstep is that he will end the program in 2025 instead of making it permanent, and Congress must remedy this. And the highest return on investment in America today is not in private equity but in early childhood initiatives for children of less fortune of all ethnicities. This includes visiting homes, reducing lead in the atmosphere, and caring for children before and after kindergarten.

The Biden daycare proposal would be a lifeline for potentially neglected young children. And unlike the wartime model, we have another model in the United States. The military runs a high-level care system on military bases for daycare because this supports soldiers in doing their job.

And there is Biden’s proposed investment in broadband Internet that represents the modern counterpart to rural electrification of the past. Likewise, free local colleges may enable young people to acquire technical skills, obtain some money, and enhance the status of working-class families. Some Americans are concerned about the cost of the Biden program. There is relevance to this concern, but this is not a spending but an investment. Our ability to compete with China will depend more on our graduation rates from our schools and higher institutes than on our military budgets, our spy satellites, and our protection of intellectual property. A country cannot achieve success when many of its people fail.

The number of Americans with a criminal record equals the number of those with college degrees. A child born in Washington has a life expectancy of 78 years, compared to 82 years for a child born in Beijing. Newborns in ten Mississippi counties have less life expectancy than their Bangladeshi counterparts. Instead of continuing to complain about the complacency of Herbert Hoover’s style, let us acknowledge our serious inner flaw and call a doctor. The question today, as it was in the 1930s, is not about our ability to bear the cost of making ambitious investments in our people, but rather about our ability to bear the cost of not doing so.

To be published in a private arrangement with the “New York Times” service.

Canonical URL: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/01/opinion/sunday/biden-fdr-americans.html