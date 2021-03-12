S.you don’t give yourself anything. Even after the second day of the America’s Cup it is still a draw. As on the first day of the race, Italians and New Zealanders each won a run on Friday. So after four races it’s two to two – whoever wins seven races first wins the 36th America’s Cup. The advantage now lies with the kiwis: they celebrated a big comeback on Friday afternoon. If the Italians ended the first day of racing with a win and continued their winning streak in the first race on Friday, the New Zealanders took revenge in the second race on Friday afternoon before Auckland. Serious debates on board between the two races were followed by an impressive victory over Luna Rossa by 700 meters. After a mistake by Luna Rossa, the Kiwis already recorded the largest lead so far during this regatta at the last windward buoy with a lead of 63 seconds.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

“Bad luck after a good day,” said Jimmy Spithill, helmsman of the Italians, summarizing the two races in the second after the lost second run. In both races on Friday, the first turn after the start was decisive: In the first race, the New Zealanders around helmsman Peter Burling had no chance, in the second they secured their advantage over Spithill and his Italian team. Luna Rossa as well as Te Rehutai then brought their respective races safely across the line.

The first cross in each case did not lack any drama: On the first stroke of the first race, the New Zealanders lead by a few meters ahead of the Italians, reaching the left side of the virtual regatta arena and thus the right to turn. The Italians also have to kill it. Actually, the kiwis should now expand their leadership position. Instead, Luna Rossa luffs up the Cup defenders and stands higher up against the wind than she does for a second. The six-time world champion Burling has no choice but to let the Te Rehutai fall behind the rear of the Italians and then turn it around. After that, Spithill not only finished the first cross with a ten second lead, but also with tons of self-confidence.

Burling and Spithill with strong nerves

Light wind and beautiful weather presented the sailors with special challenges at the third round of the Cup off Auckland. On the one hand, because it was not clear whether the first race of the day could even start on Friday afternoon. When the time came, two of the hundreds of spectator boats that it had drawn onto the water were lying on the track and forced a start delay. At that moment, the New Zealanders had looked good, only to have to deal with a bitter defeat a good half hour later. In the end, the Italians simply sailed more effectively in the first run: They saved almost a kilometer of sailed distance on the course compared to the New Zealanders. “We just drove a clean race,” Luna Rossa’s co-helmsman Francesco Bruni summed up the matter after the first run.

The same picture at the second start, but this time Burling and his men do everything right. Leading in a safe leeward position, they force the Italians to turn on the right side of the course. There the challengers win a lead of 50 meters, but cannot keep it until the first meeting of the two AC75s. A now ice cold, wide awake Burling extends his lead on the second stroke to 120 meters and makes it past the bow of the Italians without right of way. At the windward barrel, the kiwis lead with 9 seconds. The fact that it was already 34 seconds after the space sheet course was also due to a failed jibe on the part of the Europeans – who had so far shone with excellent maneuvers. At the finish of the second run, the New Zealanders had a lead of 800 meters over Luna Rossa on a course of around 25 kilometers.

After a total of four races, the differences between the opponents in the struggle for the oldest sports trophy in the world are emerging: So far, the Luna Rossa on the Kreuz has advantages over the Te Rehutai in light winds. It seems a little faster. But even more important: it sails a bit higher at the crucial moment. Before the wind, however, the kiwis score – each time they narrowed the gap to the Europeans or massively expanded their leadership. The teams also show differences: As a rule, the Italians performed the better maneuvers, everything seems softer, better coordinated. This may be due to their greater racing experience during qualifying. While Burling, who even fell in the first race on Wednesday when changing sides, said that his New Zealanders might have been “a little rusty”.

The two helmsmen, Burling and Spithill, have so far not given each other anything with regard to their nerve strength. Tomorrow, Saturday, for which two more runs are scheduled, will depend on them and the last few seconds before the start.