D.he Europeans keep the race open: After a convincing victory by the New Zealanders in the first round of the 36th America’s Cup off Auckland, the Luna Rossa clinched victory in the second race of the day by a narrow margin. There was nothing to be seen of the expected great speed advantage of the New Zealand Te Rehutai, at least in the light wind on outer lane E on the Hauraki Golf. Both victories were decided by the helmsmen, Peter Burling for Team New Zealand and the Australian Jimmy Spithill for the Luna Rossa, due to their respective mistakes seconds before the start.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

However, the Kiwis were only seven seconds behind the Italians in the second race than the 39 seconds that the New Zealanders took from Luna Rossa in the first race. Burling, who brought the world’s oldest sports trophy to New Zealand in 2017 at the age of just 26, managed to catch up in the second run of the day.

“If we had had a course that would have been a leg longer, we might have been able to get them,” he encouraged himself immediately after the lost race. For a long time, Spithill had shown why, as a two-time winner of the America’s Cup, he sails so successfully in match races boat against boat: He bites on the opponent, covers him at every turn instead of driving his own race.

This stranglehold on the regatta course doesn’t look nice, but it is extremely successful. Team New Zealand was completely different: Instead of covering Luna Rossa in the first run over the three laps on the short course, Burling, Tuke, Ashby and Co. sailed their very own race. In doing so, they increased the lead on Luna Rossa from 14 seconds at the first windward barrel to 31 seconds at the finish:

“Some mistakes in the turns”

It is still unclear whether the New Zealanders really have the expected speed advantage – because the statistics show an almost balanced boat speed, at least with light winds of a good 14 knots. In the second run it became clear that the Kiwis were slower than the Europeans in the maneuvers.

Burling also spoke of “some mistakes in the turns” immediately after the lost run. If they could sail freely, their AC75 seemed to be only marginally faster than the Luna Rossa. That is why the Italians were anything but frustrated after the first race: “We have a pretty equal boat speed,” said co-helmsman Francesco Bruni, almost relieved despite the defeat.

His colleague Bruni practically ignored the start that Spithill had lost. His Australian chief helmsman had tried to force the Kiwis off the runner in the last few seconds before the start by luffing up sharply, but Burling shot past the Luna Rossa by meters at a higher boat speed and crossed the starting line at full speed. The helmsman of the Luna Rossa is actually considered an ice-cold starter who had already bought the edge from the British Sir Ben Ainslie in the elimination regattas. In the first race of the cup, however, he showed his nerve and let himself be carried away into an attack that he lost.

The start of the second run was different: Burling misjudged himself, almost slept through it, and had no more chance of endangering the following leadership of the Australian legionnaire in Italian service up to the windward barrel. “It is a good sign of our strength that we have come back,” said Spithill after the first victory in the second race of the day.

Burling, on the other hand, said Team New Zealand was “maybe a bit rusty” – Luna Rossa has just finished sixteen qualifying regattas, while New Zealand’s defenders of the Cup only had to sail six races in December. Looking at the training of the past few weeks, Burling was still delighted after the first victory: “It is better to finally sail against a real sailboat than against a speedboat that we have to chase.”

On Friday afternoon, local time in New Zealand, if the conditions are right, he will be able to enjoy the nice feeling again during the next two races. The team that scores seven wins first wins the America’s Cup.