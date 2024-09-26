Meanwhile, the weather. Indeed, the weather, as they say in sailing jargon, meaning the whole meteorology and not just the forecast. In Barcelona, ​​for the first day of the Louis Vuitton Cup final between Luna Rossa and Ineosthe disruption we were expecting has arrived. Wind from the South West up to 18 knots, rather high wave, over a meter abundant from the South. “Limiting conditions for the control of these boats,” said Ben Ainslie, the skipper helmsman of Ineos Britannia. It is also true that the strong wind enhanced the speed of the Ac75s: first start at 41 knots, during the regatta peaks of over 50 knots. Lots of stuff.

The first regatta

There isn’t much to say, except that Luna Rossa guessed the circling in the pre-start, moved ahead in the sprint towards the line, starboard tack, windward, proceeding from the right of the field to the left, ahead of Ineos by one length at least on the line. The English split, veering to the right of the field and the race began. Luna Rossa in front, Ineos behind. Nothing changed anymore, Luna controlled well, didn’t make much mistakes, and this allowed Spithill and his companions to maintain the advantage on all eight legs (given the strong wind, two more than in the semi-finals, upwind start, I always arrive astern). Ineos made some more Garibaldian exits from the mark, but then again they had to take a risk to remove themselves from the place of honor. But it wasn’t enough. They cut 46 seconds behind the boat with the tricolour, they were more than 600 meters behind at certain times. A golden point for Italy.

Luna Rossa vs Ineos Britannia on Day 1 of the LVC finals (R. Pinto/AC)

The second regatta

The stopwatch does not start immediately, because the average wind exceeds 21 knots, the maximum limit allowed for racing. You have to wait for the air to calm down and it happens around 4pm. Departure quite similar to the previous one, but the circling this time is dominated by Ineos, who then aims for the pin (left mark) and pushes more towards the line. Luna does not take advantage of the starboard tack, she luffs (brings the bow towards the wind) slightly and loses seconds, which go in favor of the English. The wind has dropped, as can also be seen from the speeds of the boats, which are close to 30 compared to the 40 knots of the first heat.

The upwind is beautiful, truly a match-race with a knife between your teeth. Ben Ainslie intends to win, he is aggressive, he doesn’t concede anything. In the climb on the left side he is in front, but Luna goes fast and gets close, very close, and even takes the lead. But it doesn’t last long. Ineos turns first, is upwind and accelerates. The Italian boat is losing ground, the opponents have more air in their sails and it shows. The English take the lead and at the next crossing Anslie and Fletcher, the two helmsmen, take over Luna Rossa, preventing the Italians from freeing themselves from control. Turn, refusals, 41 meters caught by the Brits, who go towards the mark and gain again. Practically the race ends here, because if you keep going and don’t make any mistakes it’s difficult for the other guy to get into gear enough to overtake you. Luna Rossa remains behind, perhaps less than Ineos in the previous regatta, but still loses. One point for Ineos and it’s a draw.

“Don’t expect the 7-0”, Bruni had said. Well, he saw well. The race will take place on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September.



Luna Rossa dei Giovani celebrates the victory of Unicredit Youth AC (LR/Borlenghi)

The Luna Rossa boys on the podium

There was also the final of the Unicredit Youth America’s Cup, the Youth Cup. And the trophy was won by the under 25 boys of Luna Rossa, who handled the extreme weather and sea conditions well, ran the six sides with “balentia” (instead of the normal four) and prevailed over American Magic. On the highest podium Marco Gradoni, Gianluigi Ugolini, Federico Colaninno and Rocco Falcone.

“We raced better than our opponents, when we saw that they took penalties we followed our plan and took advantage” says helmsman Gradoni. “I’m proud of the whole team. It was a beautiful week. We worked hard to get here and we also prepared for the match race.” And his alter ego, Ugolini. “It was a very tough race, we were careful not to take penalties, because we know what it means, especially at the start. We were very focused on sailing the boat and not making mistakes.”



The feat of the Giovani team is celebrated on the Luna Rossa rib. On the left, the skipper and team director Max Sirena (LR/Borlenghi)

The blessing also arrives from the patron, Patrizio Bertelli, president of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. «Perfect regatta and management – ​​he says -. Well done guys, congratulations to all. Your victory demonstrates that the New Generation program we launched at the start of the last America’s Cup campaign has borne fruit. I am very satisfied. Let’s look ahead.”