Genoa – The event is still historic, because for the first time in 172 years of history the America’s Cup lands on the Red Sea. It is true that Jeddah in Saudi Arabia hosts the preliminary regattas, the second stage after Vilanova in Spain, but it is still a series of regattas that are part of the Cup calendar in all respects and are also the last test with the Ac40s of the team, who will then enter a forced and armored silence until the launching of the new Ac75s and the third and final stage of the preliminary regattas in Barcelona, ​​antechamber of the Louis Vuitton Cup and the final Match.

It is a pioneering step that has several interpretations. One, in particular, concerns Saudi Arabia’s desire to focus on sailing, boating and nautical tourism. An opening in which various steps must be read, from the support for the electric powerboat circuit – the E1 Series circuit which will debut in Jeddah in February -, to the agreement and entry into the capital of the Saudi sovereign fund Pif in Azimut-Benetti, agreement which also provides for a role for the Italian group in the development of boating on the Red Sea. And, of course, the America’s Cup. And, before that, Foiling Week. As for why Saudi Arabia looks to sailing, the sea and nautical tourism, there is a desire to introduce young people to sport and also a look into the post-oil future and more sustainable sources and activities.

Said this, the opening ceremony will take place in Jeddah on November 29th, at the Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina, where the Village Race will be located, and therefore there will be regattas from November 30th to December 2nd. Times: 1215 AC40 off dock; 1330 -1530 the regattas. On TV on Mediaset channel 20 and Sky Sport Arena & Sky Sport 24.

Something new at Luna Rossa should be noted. Those called up for the Red Sea leg are the helmsmen Ruggero Tita and Marco Gradoni, with the trimmers Umberto Molineris, Vittorio Bissaro and Federico Colaninno. The skipper and team director Max Sirena had told Vilanova that he would rotate the members of the squad, so as to choose the best formation for the Ac75. “We will have several new faces,” he says. And he reiterates the search for the “perfect mix”. In this case, make way for the young. It is impressive, however, not to see Jimmy Spithill and Checco Bruni at the helm. A test truly worth following.