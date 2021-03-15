W.He always thought the 36th America’s Cup was boring, but on the fourth day of the regatta series, he was proved wrong – the drama of the two races could hardly be surpassed. Ability led to the victory of the Kiwis in the first run, and they were incredibly lucky in the second. In the end, they were able to bring home victory in one of the most spectacular races in cup history. This puts the New Zealanders in the lead with five wins against three of the Italians. The first to win seven races will be awarded the oldest international sports trophy. If they win the two races on Tuesday, the Kiwis will keep the Cup in Auckland.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

“We wanted to make the break today. The boat ran well. We made a few mistakes, but are still learning, ”said Blair Tuke, the right-hand man of New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling after the second win of the day. The tension of the past 35 minutes was still written on his face. Because the Kiwis went through the fire outside Auckland on Monday afternoon – victory and defeat were closer than ever before in this series.

After a superior win in the seventh run in the early afternoon, the New Zealanders fell in a jibe on the first space sheet course of the eighth run: they stood still while the Italians flew at 34 knots over the course and extended their lead to more than two kilometers . When there was nothing left to gain for the kiwis, the signs suddenly turned: At the second windward barrel, the Luna Rossa fell from its wing in a turn – and drifted helplessly around the barrel for a few minutes. Now the kiwis rush in from behind, fly past the bobbing Italians and take the lead. At the finish they convert their deficit of four minutes into an almost as big lead. “When we were finally on the wings, we immediately put the pressure on again. There is always a chance that the other will stop too, ”said Tuke.

Thrilling duels

At first there was relief on Monday. Finally more wind, finally an open exchange of blows on the track. “The regatta starts tomorrow”, had warned Glenn Ashby Tuke’s fellow sailor on the New Zealand Te Rehutai the evening before. And the Australian helmsman of the Italians, Jimmy Spithill, suspected: “Up until now it has always been the case that the boat that comes first across the line and leads after the first tack wins. That will possibly change with the weather conditions. “

He was right on his fourth America’s Cup entry. Indeed, after the rest day forced by the calm on Sunday, the seventh and eighth races led to gripping duels in front of Auckland. In the first run, with stronger winds, the Kiwis had done everything right: They sailed the faster boat, and better than the Italians. The lead that Luna Rossa had gained with an excellent start in the first race of the day could not be maintained. This was the first time the New Zealanders won the first race of the day. It was also the first time that the AC75 leading at the start could not take home a win.

The top speed of the two boats in the seventh race was balanced at just under 43 knots (80 kilometers per hour). The average speed of the New Zealanders, however, was around 2 knots above that of the Italians, both on the cruiser and downwind. With a smaller jib, the Kiwis had chosen the better headsail. Just like the tires in a car race, the choice of sails can determine such a race. “Our jib was still correct on the first cross, from the second we could have gained more,” admitted Francesco Bruni after the first race, the second helmsman of the Italians. Around the windward buoy there was 12 knots of wind in the morning off Auckland, but only 9 knots of wind on the leeward buoy. Choosing the right deck was tantamount to a bet. The hardest decision of the day was made before the starting shot – the New Zealanders made it right for the first run.

“That didn’t go well”

“We’re not giving up, we’ve won a few races. This thing is far from over, ”said Bruni after the first run. And almost defiantly added: “We won’t change anything for the eighth run, nothing at all.” That was initially correct, because the wind threatened to fall asleep. Now the Italians had an advantage. He seemed to have decided the race when the Te Rehutai fell in a jibe from the runner just as she was closing in on the Luna Rossa. The racer drifted helplessly around the course. The grinders gave everything with a heartbeat of more than 180 to let the flying boat take off again. When they succeeded, they had more than two kilometers to catch up.

Their chance came completely unexpected when Spithill made the same mistake Burling had before. Unassailable in the lead, he let the Luna Rossa crash at the turn in front of the windward buoy. Now the kiwis flew in from behind, let the residue melt away at every second, and then ended the run safely for their part.

Tuesday will show whether the Italians can stand up again. After the second finish, Spithill tried to regain balance as a Buddhist monk: “That didn’t go well. But we learn new things every day. ”It cannot be ruled out that at the crew meeting on the evening before the first decision day of the 36th America’s Cup he will quote himself:“ Every day you wake up knowing that you are going to sail for the America’s Cup being allowed to, is actually not that bad, “the Australian had given in the Italian service on Sunday for the record.