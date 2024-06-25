Colombia debuted with victory in its debut in the Copa América against Paraguay. The undefeated team is still in force and the team is even more excited about the classification and the title. However, in the country there is a simultaneous confrontation with that of the selection for group D.

According to the criteria of

The two open channels that transmit the signal of the Copa América and the Colombian matches for the country, measure each day to find out who was the one that gathered the most viewers in front of the television to follow the path of the National Team in the tournament.

The most viewed in the debut of the Colombian National Team

The Colombia game in Houston was one of the busiest in terms of in-person fans. The team liked their debut and defeated Paraguay, which almost complicated the game at times. The final score was 2-0 and put Colombia first in group D.

Luis Diaz, Kevin Castano, Johan Mojica and Davinson Sanchez celebrating Colombia’s victory against Paraguay this Monday, June 24. Photo:EFE Share

The two leading channels in Colombia broadcast the match as part of the few that have the right to bring the audience in the country. Data from people tuning in to the event is collected and is used to understand broadcast dynamics.

At the inauguration, it was Caracol with the preview and the moment of the match, which prevailed over the RCN broadcast. This time, the winner was the same. ‘Gol Caracol’ and its transmission of the match registered 15.24% rating and was positioned as the most watched program on Monday in Colombia

On the other hand, RCN, although it rose compared to the previous transmission, did not have the expected rating and reached 5.7% of registered broadcast points.

These numbers only include the open signal. The two channels that transmit also have online signals and streaming apps that could record other broadcast data on the web.