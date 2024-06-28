NIt’s not a good time for Brazil in football which is currently very far from the version that led her to become five-time world champion. Recently, for America Cupthey tied against a rival that, on paper, was easy for the ‘canarinha’. This has sparked criticism from historical figures of the selection among those who are Ronaldinho and Cafu.

This time, the historic winger, world champion with Brazil in Korea-Japan 2002, referred to the feelings he has about the Brazilian team and threw strong barbs at the Premier League, arguing that this league would make the desire to see the ‘verdeamarela’ lifting a world trophy seemed increasingly distant.

Cafú’s criticism of the English league

For Cafu, the fact that Brazilian athletes choose the Premier League as the destination for the full development of their careers is counterproductive, even though it is considered one of the best in the world. The criticism was strong and direct towards the league and the media in the British country.I fear that the more Brazilians move to the Premier League, the less chance Brazil will have of winning the World Cup.“, the footballer said.

For him, the fact that Brazilians are so desired by English clubs is detrimental to their psychological and football development. Last season, there were 30 Brazilians who were present in the different teams of the Premier League.

According to the veteran full-back, the British press is often guilty of raising expectations of Brazilian-born players, which would prevent them from having great aspirations to improve their game.Imagine being brainwashed by the media Every week he says he is the best in the world, meanwhile, he is not even close to being the best,” he concluded.

On the other hand, I praise the Spanish league, which currently has figures such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo or Raphinha also referring to the means of that country and the competitiveness that, he considers, is greater. “I prefer La Liga because it has a high mentality of reaching the finals and winning them. There they talk about football, not myth.” the historic footballer sentenced.

Brazil’s path in the Copa America

This Friday night Brazil and Paraguay face each other for the second date of group D of the Copa América. Amid criticism for a low level to which Brazilians are not accustomed, the team will seek to put aside the draw on the first date against Costa Rica and overcome the points to dream of qualifying.

Dorival Júnior’s team has stars like Vinicius up front and Militao and Marquinhos in the defensive line. The game against Paraguay will be at 8 pm Colombian time in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in after the game Colombia vs Costa Rica by Caracol and RCN on open signal or by DirecTV on subscription.