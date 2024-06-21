ANDThe long-awaited Copa América 2024 began. Argentina, the defending champions, faced the debutant Canada and began the 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world.

However, outside the fields and very far from the host city, a different battle was played: that of the audiences and spectators on the television channels. In Colombia, the two leading channels in broadcasting are Caracol and RCN, which have the transmission of a few Copa América matches on their schedule.

The winner at the opening of the Copa América

The opening of the tournament was led by Feid, who was the invited artist at this event. The Colombian sang a song to usher in the stellar match: Argentina vs. Canada. The ‘albiceleste achieved a comfortable 2-0 victory against a team that is making its debut in the tournament and that, at least in the first half, was a rival on par with the world champion.

Caracol and RCN They broadcast the match on their open signal and this provides audience data that allows us to determine which one did better in the event. The ‘rating’ marks the estimated number of people connected to a broadcast based on the screens that tuned into the channel.

To this extent, the big winner was the Caracol broadcast. According to figures from Kantar Ibope, in charge of compiling the official rating data of the open channels of Colombian television, ‘Gol Caracol’, the channel’s soccer strip, took the ratings for the preview, the opening and the match with a percentage of people of 11.29%, also placing them in first place among all the programs broadcast on the day.

On the other hand, RCN and its broadcast of the match ranked seventh in broadcasting with 4.03% of people tuning into the channel. These figures follow the trend of recent football broadcasts from the two national channels.

It should be noted that the numbers shown only include the open signal and do not take into account streaming platforms or the websites of each of the broadcasters.