The Argentine National Team receives a strong blow ahead of its confrontation for the last date of group A in the Copa América. Lionel Scaloni, the coach of the ‘albiceleste’, will not be able to direct due to a sanction for an action in the two previous matches.

According to the criteria of

In the match for the first date that faced Argentina vs. Canadathe rival coach had complained of a delay in the entry of the Argentine players onto the field after the break. This would have been repeated in the second match against Chile.

The Conmebol sanction

The penalty includes a suspension date for the world champion strategist who must exhaust himself in the match against PeruThis is due to the late entry in the two previous matches in which the 15 minutes required to restart the match were exceeded.

Scaloni at the World Cup awards ceremony Photo:EFE Share

Furthermore, it was known that The AFA must pay a fine of 15 thousand dollars for the same concept. For Argentina, this loss is added to the fact that its captain, Lionel Messi, will not be present in the next match either.

Pablo Aimar will be the DT in charge

As head coach, Pablo Aimar, the assistant coach of Scaloni. He has all the trust of the national coach because they have shared it since even before being Technical Director, as footballers. He world He also had him as an assistant and they were also present at the tournament Toulon Hopes 2018.

DOHA, 11/25/2022.- Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni (d), with his field assistant Pablo Aimar (l) and Argentina striker Lionel Messi (c) during a training session for his national team this Friday in Doha, Qatar, in preparation for the match that Argentina will play tomorrow against Mexico, corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni Photo:EFE Share

Argentina will face Peru next Saturday, June 29 for the last date of group D. The ‘albiceleste’ will seek to close out a group in which it has already qualified with a victory against Peru, which needs a victory and a favorable result in the match between Canada and Chile to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa América.