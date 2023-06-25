The Águilas del América failed in their objective of winning the Clausura 2023 title, of the Liga MX, since despite their good campaign and having had Henry Martin as scoring champion, in the semifinals they were eliminated in the Aztec stadium by his staunch rival, Chivas, which culminated in the resignation of the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz.
now with the brazilian Andre Jardin on the bench, those from Coapa hope to be able to take revenge and lift the Apertura 2023 championship. With the tournament just around the corner, for some time now the MX League He released the schedule of the squads to build their strategies. The path of the Azulcremas starts next Friday, June 30 when they receive Bravos de Juárez at the Aztec stadium. Precisely this will be the duel that opens the curtain of the contest. For their second commitment, the capitalists will visit the Corregidora Stadium to measure forces against Querétaro.
Now, as regards the most prominent parties, the Classic Young against Cruz Azul will take place on Saturday, September 2 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula for Matchday 7, with La Máquina at home. A date later touches the National Classic in view of Chivas on cream-blue soil; on Matchday 11 the Capital Classic against the Pumas, also in the Santa Úrsula building. Other striking duels that El Más Odiado will experience are on August 26 against León in the Aztec for Matchday 6, against Toluca on Sunday, September 24 at the Nemesio Diez for the J9.
In addition, America receives Pachuca on Tuesday, October 3 for J11, the same case against Santos Laguna for Saturday, October 21 in J13. On the new enmity against the royals, Rayados will receive the America on Saturday, October 28 for J14 and finally, the feathered ones culminate the regular phase by stepping on the Volcano to face the champion Tigres on Saturday, November 11. The rest of the comparisons are: against Puebla on Saturday June 15 at the Aztecvisiting the Atlas on date and time to be confirmed, receiving the Necaxa at a time and date to be confirmed, visiting the Mazatlan on Friday, October 6 for J12, also visiting the saint Louis on Wednesday, November 1 for the J15 and finally, receive Xolos on Saturday, November 4 for J16.
The full schedule of America for the Opening 2023 of the MX League:
|
Working day
|
Game
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Stadium
|
1
|
America vs Juarez
|
Friday, June 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Aztec
|
2
|
Queretaro vs America
|
Sunday, July 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
corregidora
|
3
|
America vs Puebla
|
Saturday, July 15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Aztec
|
4
|
Atlas vs America
|
To define
|
To define
|
Jalisco
|
5
|
America vs Necaxa
|
To define
|
To define
|
Aztec
|
6
|
America vs Leon
|
Saturday, August 26
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Aztec
|
7
|
Cruz Azul vs America
|
Saturday, September 2
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Aztec
|
8
|
America vs. Chivas
|
Saturday, September 16
|
To define
|
Aztec
|
9
|
Toluca vs. America
|
Sunday, September 24
|
12:00 p.m.
|
Nemesio Diez
|
10
|
America vs Cougars
|
Saturday, September 30
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Aztec
|
eleven
|
America vs Pachuca
|
Tuesday, October 3
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Aztec
|
12
|
Mazatlan vs America
|
Friday, October 6
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Kraken
|
13
|
America vs Santos
|
Saturday, October 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Aztec
|
14
|
Rayados vs America
|
Saturday, October 28
|
9:00 p.m.
|
BBVA
|
fifteen
|
Saint Louis vs America
|
Wednesday, November 1
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Alfonso Lastras
|
16
|
America vs Xolos
|
Saturday, November 4
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Aztec
|
17
|
tigers vs america
|
Saturday, November 11
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Volcano
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Americas #complete #schedule #Opening #Liga
Leave a Reply