On Saturday, October 28, 2023, America visited the Monterrey Soccer Club in the duel corresponding to day fourteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament. Those from Coapa arrived as absolute leaders of the competition; already classified to the quarterfinals. Not so Monterrey, which although they occupied third place overall, needed to add three to stay at the top of the table.
America had a field day at BBVA. At minute two of the match, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez made it 1-0 in favor of the visitor. A reckless play cost Maxi Meza the red card, and minutes later the score fell 2-0 in favor of the Águilas.
Zendejas made it 3-0 in favor of the visitor in the thirty-second minute of the game, completely ending the hopes of the Albiazule fans.
Until just a few weeks ago, talking about America vs. Atlético San Luis It was talking about the leaders of the Mexican championship. However, the Potosinos have fallen into a bad streak that the Azulcremas and other clubs have been able to take advantage of, so this match will lack the brilliance that it had in bunches a short time ago.
The night of Saturday, November 4, will be special for Azulcremas fans, as they will receive one of the winningest coaches in the history of Club América. Miguel Herrera, today strategist of the Tijuana Xoloswon two league titles with Coapa, and now fights to take Xolaje, at least, to the play-in zone.
Tigers will receive the already classified America on the last day of the Mexican championship. If things continue as they have been until now, the match on matchday seventeen could define the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
