Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Argentine Mano Ginobili, the American basketball star, reappeared again, after 4 years of retirement, and turned to the talk of the communication sites, after the NBA released his shirt, which bears his signature with the number 20 in space, in appreciation of his immortal career, as the shirt flew into the cover. Air by decompression balloon to celebrate his legendary career, having won the MVP award with the San Antonio Spurs 4 times, and was recently inducted into the game’s Hall of Fame.

The exciting initiative was organized by the NBA, in cooperation with the “B2SPACE” organization, and launched from the Spanish city of Leon, and the pressure-free, biodegradable and helium balloon carried the Ginobili shirt to a height of more than 30 km, where it remained for about four hours before landing .

“We decided to send the Mano Ginobili jersey into space, for what it means for basketball in Latin America and for sports in general,” said Emilio Garcia Duarte, NBA Latin American Marketing Director.

He added: “His legacy on and off the track makes Manu an exceptional person, an athlete who embodies the best values ​​of the sport, and has contributed to the glorification of NBA values ​​around the world.”

“With his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his legacy has reached new heights, and we wanted to celebrate him in a unique way,” he said.

Ginobili, 45, bid farewell to the courts in 2018, after a remarkable career that also saw him winning the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, and played with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA, from 2002 to 2018, and formed a historic trio with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

Ginobili moved to the ranks of his American team after winning the Euro League in 2001, and played 1,057 games with San Antonio, with an average of 13.3 points per game and participated in 218 games, in the playoffs, with an average of 14 points per game.