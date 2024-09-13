Club América will face the National Classic against Club Deportivo Guadalajara corresponding to Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament and will do so with everything and the hospital it currently has on its roster.
While it is true that these days they have recovered Kevin Alvarez and Alejandro Zendejas (the latter will not play as a precaution), the most recent loss of Sebastian Caceres On the FIFA date, the absences of Igor Lichnovsy and Diego Valdes.
The Uruguayan defender was injured a few minutes into the match between the Uruguay national team and Venezuela in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The player had a muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg and will be out for approximately a month and a half.
With the losses of the starting centre-backs (Lichnovsy and Caceres), the starters for the National Classic and the next matches would be Nestor Araujo and Ramon Juarez/Miguel Vazquez.
Although we must remember that the past was a mess against the Celestial Machine, André Jardine He played with three central defenders: Caceres, Araujo and Kingsbut perhaps it was not the best option as the match ended 4-1 in favor of the sky blues.
