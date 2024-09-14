According to the criteria of

A lawsuit filed against IGK, a hair care division of Luxury Brand Partners LLC, will allow certain Americans qualify to receive cash as part of a settlement.

According to the media The Sun, The reason for the demand is that customers claim that Several of the firm’s dry shampoo sprays contain high levels of benzenewhich is linked to the development of various types of blood cancer.

In addition to putting your safety at risk, The company was accused of failing to warn customers about unsafe levels of benzene.

Despite Luxury Brand Partners has not admitted any wrongdoing regarding its productagreed to a settlement amounting to US$850,000 to resolve the claims.

Based on the above, Some people may be able to obtain cash compensation if they meet certain criteria, These include having purchased at least one of the three IGK dry shampoo products involved in the lawsuit, which include: Direct Flight, First Class and Jet Lag.

In addition, purchases of the mentioned products must have been made in before April 23, 2024.

Those who meet the above criteria can go to the company’s website where they will find a tab to file their claim. To do so, they must fill out a form with basic information that includes their name, street address, and email address. In addition, They will have to select how to receive their payment, it can be through direct deposit, PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, or a prepaid card.

Although they are not essential, It is recommended to attach receipts as proof of purchase.

One of the products involved is IGK Direct Flight. Photo:IGK Share

How much money can you receive if you bought an IGK product?

The amount you may receive if you purchased any of the IGK company products related to the class action lawsuit will vary according to the evidence you can provide.

If you do not have receipts, then you can claim up to five products for US$4 each. That is, the maximum amount will be US$20.

Furthermore, it must be said that The benefit will only be available until the settlement funds are exhausted, Therefore, if you wish to file a claim, you are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.