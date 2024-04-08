an american couple had been able to acquire several properties for US$1 in Sicily, in Italy, It went around the world, as it seemed to be anyone's golden dream. However, with the passage of time they have had to face some setbacks that have tested their conviction to achieve their goal. Recently, the news thatIt went around the world, as it seemed to be anyone's golden dream. However, with the passage of time they have had to face some setbacks that have tested their conviction to achieve their goal.

In 2019, Rubia Daniels and her husband discovered the 'Case 1 euro' program', which has put houses for sale in Sicily for this accessible amount of money, but with the obligation to renovate the property within three years following the purchase. This is how the couple was able to buy their first house in this dream town, published CNBC.

From that moment on, the couple dedicated themselves to remodeling your new home in Mussomeli, Sicilybut they have had to face a big problem: money, given that costs have increased unexpectedly with respect to the budget they had originally calculated.

This commune in Sicily in Italy has become popular among foreigners for offering 1 euro houses. Photo:Mussomeli Police Station Share

The high costs to remodel the US$1 house in Italy



Although The location of the houses on offer is wonderfuland the atmosphere in the town is welcoming, the truth is that These are properties that are practically uninhabitableso they had to raise them again.

According to Telemundo, the couple contemplated a budget of US$20,000. However, until now They have invested approximately US$35,000 between materials, labor and furniture, so now they try not to reach the US$40,000 mark.

On the other hand, another of the things that the couple dedicated to buying houses for US$1 in Italyis that unlike the United States, In this Sicilian town things go at a different pacesince the remodeling of his first house began in 2020. However, so far it has not been possible to conclude and everything indicates that there are still several months of construction left, according to the aforementioned media.