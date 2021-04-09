In the USA, a sharp increase in the demand for gasoline was recorded. The country’s Energy Information Administration has already warned that average fuel prices this summer will be 30 percent higher than last year, Bloomberg writes.

Related materials There is everything Russia has declared war on tax evaders. Now Russians will pay even for other people’s debts

Currently, one gallon (3.7 liters) costs $ 2.78. Many analysts predict that prices will hit three dollars a gallon by the summer, a record since 2014.

The rise in gasoline prices will be another marker of inflation. Expensive gasoline hits low-income families hard, the newspaper writes. This comes amid an uneven economic recovery, with unemployment still high.

“Gasoline prices are already higher than before the pandemic. And that demand has not fully recovered yet, ”said Peter McNally, head of global industry and energy at Third Bridge. Experts believe that in a couple of days there will be a surge in gasoline demand, and the figure will surpass the previous record in 2019.

Earlier, Vyacheslav Demchenko, director of the group for natural resources and commodities at Fitch, said that gasoline prices in Russia are now among the lowest in the world when calculated in dollars. According to Rosstat estimates, from March 23 to March 29, prices for motor gasoline increased by 0.3 percent, for diesel fuel – by 0.2 percent. However, the Ministry of Energy considers the cost of fuel to be unfairly low.