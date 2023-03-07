And the American “Fox News” network reported, on Monday, that the residents of the city of Newburyport, Massachusetts, called on the city council to standardize the state flag and stamp.

They said the flag and seal are problematic and help promote the state’s racist past.

The City Council received a resolution asking it to support the work of the Special Committee on the Seal and Emblem of the Commonwealth, which is responsible in part for recommending changing the seal and flag to reflect the diverse population of Massachusetts.

On the same day, the Council agreed, by 9 votes to 2, to refer the decision to the General Government Committee, in a step towards making the change.

Behind all this work were the Americans, Mariana Vessey and Linda Lu Burciaga, who said that there are 55 other municipalities in the state that have adopted the change, noting that there are dozens of other municipalities that are studying the decision.

The matter reflects a growing number of residents who reject the state’s racist past, which has continued to this day in the form of symbols in the flag and seal.

These symbols support the idea “that the whites are in charge of this world, and that we have to subdue the indigenous people through a colonial and violent representation,” said Vessey.

She added that “a culture of white supremacy has allowed us to obscure the Aboriginal world.”

But some Americans rejected this point of view, including, for example, Donald Melcer, a resident of Texas, who wrote a letter to the Newburyport newspaper objecting to the matter.

He explained that some worked to “compose facts to suit their victim’s mentality,” considering that the flag does not bear any sign of racism.

On the social networks, some expressed a third opinion, in which they said that such a step would not stop the hatred in the country.

In addition to the federal flag that contains 50 stars, which is the number of US states, each state has its own flag, many of which raise controversy, because of their association with the country’s history.