Senator Johnson: Americans Need to Wake Up to the Destructiveness of Harris’ Economy

Americans must understand the destructiveness of the economic policies of US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, said Republican Senator Ron Johnson. This is written by RIA Novosti.

“The American people need to understand what she is proposing. They need to understand how destructive these proposals are going to be,” he urged.

Johnson added that Harris’ economic policies would increase government spending, impose price controls and eliminate private health insurance.

Earlier, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance said that Harris would not be able to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to him, the politician was unable to answer journalists’ questions and “is afraid to answer to the American people,” and it will be even more difficult for her to represent the country on the international stage.