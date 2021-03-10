The Americans stopped considering Russia the main threat to the United States and saw the danger in China. It is reported by Interfax citing survey data from the Ronald Reagan Institute.

The number of Americans who see Russia as the main threat has almost halved since 2018. However, more and more residents of the country see the main danger from the PRC.

“More than a third of Americans (37 percent) consider China the country that poses the greatest threat to the United States, up from 21 percent in 2018 … Over the same period, the number of Americans who see Russia as the greatest threat dropped from 30 percent to 16 percent. “, – the document says.

This opinion was expressed mainly by the Republicans. After China, according to 12 percent of Republicans, in terms of the degree of threat is the DPRK, then Iran (10 percent), and only then Russia (6 percent). Democrats, by contrast, see Russia as the main threat (28 percent), while China is ranked second most dangerous to Washington (20 percent).

Most of all, Americans are worried about “cyberattacks”, and US citizens have an unfavorable opinion about “the Chinese political system and the Chinese Communist Party.” In addition, they are concerned about human rights violations in China and want the US to support the “pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.”

Earlier in March, it was reported that a record high number of Americans – 77 percent – said they had a negative attitude towards Russia in a Gallup poll. 36 percent of Americans said that they disliked Russia and treated it “very negatively,” while another 41 percent spoke of a “generally negative” attitude. A favorable attitude remained among 22 percent of US residents surveyed.