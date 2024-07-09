Home page World

From: Omer Kayali

Americans shocked by fans at European Football Championship – “Events in the USA are not even remotely comparable” © Olaf Schuelke/Imago

An American is overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of football fans during the European Championships. Even the biggest football events cannot compete with “soccer”.

The USA is a very sport-mad country. Naturally, the US sports that are most popular there are American football, baseball and basketball. In comparison, soccer is only a marginal phenomenon in the United States – even though Lionel Messi now plays for Inter Miami.

But it’s not just the popularity of the individual sports that differs from the rest of the world. There are also huge differences in fan culture. An American is amazed at how crazy things are in Europe during the European Football Championship.

American thinks that not even the craziest events can be compared to the European Football Championship

Jordan Prince, a US comedian living in Germany, shared a video on Instagram in which another American talks about the passionate European football fans. He is currently in Germany and the European Football Championship happens to be taking place at the same time. The American explains that there is not a single event in the USA where people get so enthusiastic. “Imagine the craziest event in the US, the most passionate people, they can’t even come close to keeping up.” In the background you can hear the fans’ cars honking:

Anyone who has ever attended a sporting event in the States knows that starting chants or similar is more the job of the announcer or cheerleaders. Even in exciting final rounds, the participation of spectators is limited, even during the Super BowlAnd matches of the US national teams are of only marginal interest to the general public – regardless of the sport.

In Europe, things are different, especially in football. Even in less relevant league games The die-hard fans are getting excited and cheer their hearts out in the fan blocks.

And the big international competitions like the European Championship or the World Cup take it to the extreme. Even before kick-off, hordes of fans from the respective countries overrun the city centers and celebrate loudly together. Be it the Scots, who arrive with bagpipes and kilts, or the Dutch Oranje fans with their “van Links naar Rechts” dance:

In the comments, some users note that Europe is not the only place that is crazy about football. “If he is impressed by the Germans at the European Championships, he should come to a World Cup game in Brazil.”

