Creditor banks agree to truce while retailer negotiates judicial recovery plan that meets their wishes

Americanas reported on Tuesday (11.Apr.2023) that some banks agreed to temporarily suspend ongoing legal disputes. According to a statement released to the market, the truce will be used to negotiate a satisfactory judicial recovery plan for creditors and that will enable the retailer’s operational future.

In the announcement, the company did not detail the financial institutions involved in the agreement or the period of the negotiated suspension.

“The company hopes that, during this period, negotiations will culminate in a plan that has the support of the largest possible portion of Americanas’ creditors and that can be submitted to a General Meeting of Creditors within the period established by law.”, he wrote in the statement. Here’s the full (110 KB).

The company has been in court-supervised reorganization since January, days after reporting inconsistencies in accounting entries of around BRL 20 billion and declaring BRL 40 billion in debt.

Americanas’ judicial recovery plan is considered the 4th largest in Brazil.

This type of process is requested when a company has financial difficulties. With the application accepted, any judicial debt executions are paralyzed for 180 days and the company must present, within 60 days, a proposal that includes payment methods to creditors and their administrative reorganization, to prevent the situation from getting worse and reaching a scenario of bankruptcy.

