Protesters gathered in front of the US Supreme Court on Monday night and Tuesday morning (May 2-3.2022). They are protesting the possible end of abortion rights in the country.

The act was motivated by the leak of a preliminary version of the report by Supreme Court Minister Samuel Alito. The document released on Monday by the digital newspaper politico.com indicates that there is a majority in the court to overturn the law that guarantees the right to abortion in the USA.

according to The New York Timesthe atmosphere outside the Court was a “mix of anger and grief”. While some lit candles and sat in silence, others shouted slogans against the possible decision and cursed at Alito.

The protesters heard by the newspaper lamented the court’s removal of a previously conquered right.



Reproduction/Twitter – May 2, 2022 Protesters light candles in front of the US Supreme Court

LEAK

In the leaked opinion, Judge Samuel Alito says that the majority considers nullifying the current understanding of the case. Roe v. Wade, established in 1973. The politico.comhowever, states that the Supreme Court’s decision will only be final when it is published, in about 2 months, and that until then, ministers may eventually change their votes.

The US Supreme Court has 9 justices, with 5 of them – all appointed by former GOP presidents – must vote to overturn abortion rights, while 3 must vote to uphold the current legislation.

The missing vote is that of Chief Justice John Roberts. The judge’s decision is unclear in the preliminary version released on appeal. politico.com.

Leaking a draft report is extremely rare in the US Supreme Court. The unprecedented revelation tends to intensify debates about abortion rights in the country.

A copy of the draft was obtained by the digital newspaper from a source familiar with the court’s position in a Mississippi case. The lawsuit questions at the state level the national jurisprudence defined by Roe v. Wade.

ABORTION IN THE USA: WHAT WAS THE ROE V. WADE

In 1973, at the age of 22, Norma McCorvey – later known under the pseudonym Jane Roe – sought a clandestine clinic in Texas to terminate her third pregnancy. She no longer had custody of her first 2 children because she did not have a steady job, was a drug user and had been homeless.

The options, however, were limited: Texas only allowed abortion if there was a risk to the life of the pregnant woman, which was not the case. Another alternative was to say that she had been a victim of sexual violence, which was also not true.

Roe found attorneys Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, who were looking for a woman willing to sue Texan laws restricting access to abortion.

Roe’s case was used strategically by lawyers, who had long disagreed with the treatment of reproductive rights in Texas. When it reached the Supreme Court, there was an understanding in favor of terminating the pregnancy by 7 votes to 2.

The decision was based on the concept of privacy: as the US Constitution guarantees this right to pregnant women, it was possible for them to terminate the pregnancy even during the 1st trimester without prohibitions or embarrassment from the State.

There are differences between the current lineup and the 1973 Supreme Court lineup. While the original lineup has 6 conservative justices – including Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, all appointed by former President Donald Trump to the 9-seat court–, the previous formation had 5 liberals and 4 conservatives – of these, 2 moderates. Compare formations:

In early April, the US Senate approved the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to assume a seat as the first black woman in the Court’s history. She will replace Judge Stephen Breyer – which, in practice, does not change the current ideological makeup of the court.

THE MISSISSIPPI QUESTION

In December, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments about a state law passed in Mississippi in 2018, which advanced the deadline for banning termination of pregnancy to 15 weeks’ gestation.

The judges’ demonstrations indicated a majority opinion in favor of the process of restricting the access of women with less than 15 weeks of gestation – when many are still unaware of the pregnancy – to the pro-abortion clinic The Women’s Health Organization of Jackson, in the capital of Mississippi.

The court ruled by 5 votes to 4 that it would grant the ban to Texas even without hearing any oral arguments and declined to block the law later, on the grounds that “procedural grounds”as reported by the newspaper The New York Times.

In addition to Barrett, who has already openly said “pro-life activist”, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh voted in 2020 to pass a strict abortion law in Louisiana. Their positions collide with the election of President Joe Biden who, in addition to being a Democrat, is part of the government with an openly pro-abortion woman vice president.

The strong presence of young women in the US Congress is an obstacle to the Judiciary, which may have the issue analyzed by the Legislative and/or Executive, which currently hold a Democratic majority.

As anti-abortion leaders prepare to restrict access to Mississippi’s only clinic, the state has the highest infant mortality rate in the US, with 8.8 deaths per 1,000 births. It is also among those with the highest number of maternal deaths.

The reason for opposition to termination of pregnancy is mostly religious. A 2016 survey of the Pew Research Center ranked Mississippi and Alabama as the most religious states in the US. More than 82% of the population say they believe in God with “absolutely sure”. At least 80% of Mississippi adults identify as Christian, half of whom are Evangelical Protestants.

In the USA, a search from the Gallup Institute, published in June 2019, indicates that 21% of Americans are against abortion under any circumstances – even in cases of rape, anomaly or incest. Another 25% said they were in favor and 53% defended the procedure with restrictions.

The challenge to the decision Roe v. Wade across Mississippi gives US states a bastion to limit how and when abortions are performed. Should the court go further and strike down the 1973 definition, some legislatures may outright ban any termination of pregnancy.